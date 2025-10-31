UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says opposition leaders who are working in isolation will eventually realise that they will not achieve their desired goals while working alone. Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu recently urged all opposition political party leaders to unite for the purpose of serving the country. In an interview, Monday, Sikota said there was a good number of opposition leaders who were working together but there were a few who were working in isolation. “There is certainly a good grouping of opposition leaders who are of similar minds and who are actively working together and finding a way to put across common platforms and common candidates. There is a large critical mass of those who are doing...