PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to shift from the culture of constant complaining to one of action. And President Hichilema says some people think his wife is vulnerable because he doesn’t wear a ring, stating that he wears her ring in his heart. Speaking during the MSMEs cooperative indaba, Thursday, President Hichilema said many citizens miss out on opportunities that are right under their noses because they focus too much on complaining. “So, cooperatives, MSMEs, you have a great opportunity ahead of you, and we urge you to embrace these opportunities. Put these opportunities in context, don’t complain all the time. One of the things we’re working with as a government is that our people like complaining, just complaining....