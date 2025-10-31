FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says his job is to help President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND retain power next year. Dr Musokotwane adds that there would be no need for the UPND to panic and overspend ahead of next year’s elections because they have already done the job. He further notes that had there been no restrictions on maize exports, farmers would have been richer than what they currently are. Speaking on Prime TV’s Big Debate programme, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said it would be sad to see all the positive emerging economic forces collapse due to a change in government. “In the next coming years, this economy will no longer be what it’s known since independence. It will be...