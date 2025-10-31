Minister of Water and Sanitation Mike Mposha making his remarks during a Cholera update press briefing at the Ministry of health headquarters in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Water and Sanitation Mike Mposha making his remarks during a Cholera update press briefing at the Ministry of health headquarters in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha says Zambia’s rainfall outlook has not changed, despite developments in Malawi where their President declared a state of national disaster in 11 districts. Mposha has also urged farmers not to rush into planting until the actual onset of the rainy season. On Saturday, Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika declared a state of national disaster in 11 districts of the country facing an acute food shortage due to prolonged dry spells. In an interview, recently, Mposha said there had been no change in Zambia’s earlier forecast of normal to above normal rainfall, but the Ministry continued to monitor weather patterns closely. “For now, there hasn’t been any indication that has given us a...