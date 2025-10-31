FORMER information and broadcasting services minister Dora Siliya is suggesting that the minimum qualification for members of parliament and councillors should be raised from Grade 12 to a graduate level. Meanwhile, Siliya says society is still misogynistic, as men believe they can still belittle women. Speaking when she appeared on Diamond TV, Wednesday, Siliya said women were now educated, therefore, affirmative action should be taken where government appointments were 50/50. She added that the qualification for one to be an MP should be revised from Grade 12 to a graduate level so that they could engage intelligently on an international level. “We are working on affirmative action to say let’s try and get as many women as possible into Parliament....