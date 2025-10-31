COMMERCE Minister Chipoka Mulenga says Makebi Zulu thinks he is popular because he has been making headlines for issuing statements on behalf of Edgar Lungu’s family. Meanwhile, Mulenga says government has not stopped power exports to Namibia because doing so would damage the neighbouring country’s electricity infrastructure. Speaking when he appeared on Millennium TV’s The National Pulse programme, Mulenga accused former president Lungu’s family spokesperson, Zulu, of being a hypocrite and selfish for expressing interest in contesting the presidency. He added that it was interesting that issuing statements on behalf of the Lungu family, particularly over delays in depositing the body of the late former president, appeared to be part of Zulu’s qualification for the office of Head of State....