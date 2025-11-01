GEARS Initiative Zambia has urged women to make submissions to the Technical Committee to increase their representation in Parliament. The Technical Committee on constitutional amendment has started receiving submissions countrywide. In an interview, Wednesday, GEARS Initiative Board Chairperson Luckson Lungu said it would be disappointing if women stayed away from making submissions. “As GEARS, we are supporting the constitutional amendment process, and we are happy with the establishment of the technical committee. To be specific, it is very true that this constitutional amendment is trying to help women in one way or the other, especially in terms of representation. You would agree with me that if there is a group of people that has been marginalised so much when it...