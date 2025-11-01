CHAMA South PF MP Davison Mung’andu has warned the people of North Western Province against voting for the opposition in 2026. Speaking when he addressed people in North Western Province, Friday, Mung’andu said he himself was from the opposition and could confirm that the opposition had no alternative policies to offer. “Finally, some of us where I come from in Chama South, we were rejecting President Hakainde Hichilema. I want to tell you, [when] President Hakainde Hichilema took over this country, this man is in his own world. When the country had the highest debt, a drought came, Covid came, many other things came, but we still had CDF. And because of that, everyone where I come from is saying,...