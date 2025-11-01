MOVEMENT for National Renewal leader John Sangwa says citizens must realise that there is no saviour that is coming to save Zambia because the turning around of the country is a responsibility of every citizen. Sangwa says it is not possible for government to fix all of the country’s problems, arguing that citizens must acknowledge that the country is in a bad place and make a collective decision to improve the situation. Speaking when he featured on Crown TV, Wednesday, Sangwa said his movement’s main message to citizens is that the transformation of the country cannot be left to those in government alone. “The starting point is this; since independence, we have been made to believe that citizens should just...