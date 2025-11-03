NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka argues that new constituencies can be created without amending the constitution. She says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is already mandated by law to conduct delimitation. On Friday, President Hakainde Hichilema told Solwezi residents that those who oppose the Constitutional amendment do not want more constituencies. In an interview, Saturday, Kateka accused the President of being disingenuous on the matter. “Now, for the President, even that process to say we want women and youths, all those things you can achieve without amending the constitution. Namibia has got a lady President. Namibia has got a lady Vice-President. In fact, more than 50 per cent of the cabinet is female. They didn’t have to amend...