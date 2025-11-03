SOCIALIST Party Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairperson Warren Mulenga has resigned. Mulenga says there are growing injustices in the party such as the unceremonious dropping of Mobilisation Secretary Kelvin Kaunda based on fake Facebook stories, without any proper investigation. In a letter dated November 2, 2025, Mulenga resigned from his position, stating that the leadership had become intolerant of internal criticism and allergic to accountability. “Dear Comrade General Secretary, It is with a heavy heart but firm political conviction that I tender my resignation as Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairperson of the Socialist Party, effective immediately. This decision has not come lightly. It follows a period of deep reflection on the increasingly undemocratic conduct of the Party leadership. The Socialist Party was...