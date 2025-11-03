VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says UPND should not be blamed for the current load shedding, arguing that UNIP, MMD and PF should shoulder some of the blame. She adds that UPND could have done better if it had found a better power generation base from the previous governments. The Vice-President was responding to a question by Mkushi PF MP Davies Chisopa during the Vice-President’s question time in Parliament on Friday. Chisopa asked why government was causing so much pain to Zambians with load shedding and preferring to export power when the PF government left an installed generation capacity of 3,600MW against 2,600MW of national consumption. In her response, Vice-President Nalumango refuted the claim that government was still exporting power. She added...