ZESCO has announced a reduction of power supply hours for residential areas from four to three hours, attributing this to a severely constrained power generation situation. Low-income areas will continue to receive more hours of supply, from 07:00 hours to 22:00 hours, according to the new schedule. In a statement, Monday, Zesco stated that an under-pressure interconnected power system had equally affected the Corporation’s access to regional imports, forcing disruptions to load management schedules and hours of supply. “ZESCO informs its customers that it is operating under a severely constrained power generation situation. An under-pressure interconnected power system has equally affected the Corporation’s access to regional imports. This has forced disruptions to our load management schedules and hours of supply....