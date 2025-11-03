THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has recruited seven expert investigators to fight internal corruption. In a statement, Sunday, ZRA stated that the move was aimed at building capacity, improving transparency and ethical practices in revenue management. The Authority added that the new officers would act as internal watchdogs, thoroughly investigating misconduct, enforcing the ZRA’s Code of Conduct and supporting anti-corruption measures. “The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has scaled up its integrity initiatives by hiring additional expert investigators. The move is aimed at building capacity, [improving] transparency, accountability and ethical practices in revenue management. The new officers will act as internal watchdogs, thoroughly investigating misconduct, enforcing the ZRA’s Code of Conduct and supporting anti-corruption measures. The deployment of the seven experienced...