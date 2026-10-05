Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the law does not favour anyone including the clergy, adding that people should not hide behind the church if they are criminals. Nkandu further says arresting one bishop does not amount to persecution of the church, insisting that Archbishop Alick Banda should explain in court how he got the Hilux. On Monday, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested Archbishop Banda over a Toyota Hilux he allegedly obtained unlawfully from the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). His arrest sparked criticism from some sections of society including some politicians and members of the Catholic Church. Speaking in an interview, recently, Nkandu said the law was blind to titles. “You can imagine a former minister [Sylvia Chalikosa], for...