CENTRE for Environment Justice (CEJ) Executive Director Maggie Mwape has urged government to firmly pursue Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and ensure the mining company is held responsible for the pollution of the Kafue River and its tributaries. The Minister of Green Economy and Environment recently issued a statement on the pollution of the Kafue River and its tributaries and subsequently issued an Environmental Restoration Order directing KCM to immediately cease the discharge of effluent. KCM, however, denied polluting the water bodies. Speaking in an interview, Mwape said CEJ supported government’s decision to take action against KCM, including the Environmental Restoration Order, fines and the requirement for the mining company to take responsibility. “We are in support of the decision made...