PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has accepted the resignation of Justice Catherine Kunda Makungu as a Judge of the Court of Appeal. Justice Makungu tendered her resignation on October 1, 2026, by notice in writing to the President, in accordance with the law. Justice Makungu has been a Judge of the Court of Appeal of since she was appointed to the Court in 2017. In a statement, Monday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema thanked Justice Makungu for her service to the Judiciary and the nation, and has wished her well in her future endeavours. “President Hakainde Hichilema has received and accepted the resignation of Justice Catherine Kunda Makungu as a Judge of the Court of Appeal. Justice...