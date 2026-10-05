FORMER PF vice president Given Lubinda says he is ready to lead the country if Zambians give him the mandate. Meanwhile, Lubinda says it is unconstitutional to continue detaining Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu without taking them to court. He further says government owes Zambians an explanation over the death of former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya. When asked on Prime TV’s Matters Arising on Saturday, if he still wants to be Republican President, Lubinda said he has never run away from the idea of becoming President. “This is not something that I’ve run away from, I’ve never run away from that. If the Zambian people deposit their mandate in me, I’ll take it and utilize my skill, my experience for...