THE Archdiocese of Lusaka has warned members of the public to be cautious of “unscrupulous” individuals soliciting funds in its name, purporting that the money is meant to pay legal fees for Archbishop Alick Banda. Meanwhile, the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA) has expressed deep concern over the arrest of Archbishop Banda. In a statement, Sunday, the Archdiocese said it had received reports that the individuals had gone as far as contacting ecclesiastical institutions and individuals in Europe to solicit financial assistance for the purported purpose. The Archdiocese clarified that it had not solicited, requested or authorised any financial assistance from anyone, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious requests made in its...