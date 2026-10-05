SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says her unopposed re-election shows the confidence that Members of Parliament have in her. Meanwhile, Mambilima NRPUP Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga says she doubts anything will be different in the next five years, as Speaker Mutti will continue “gagging” opposition MPs. Mutti was on Friday re-elected as Speaker of the National Assembly, making history again after becoming the first ever female Speaker in 100 years of Zambia’s legislature in 2021. She was re-elected alongside first Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano, who also went unopposed. Mufumbwe Independent MP Nshamba Muzungu was elected Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, after defeating Chipangali West Independent MP Vincent Mwale with 166 votes against 58. Out of...