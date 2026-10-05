SAKWIBA Sikota says it’s surprising that Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu were yesterday transported to Solwezi by road, as they were supposed to be flown in to Solwezi today for trial. Meanwhile, Sikota, who is Mundubile’s lawyer, has called on the State to televise Mundubile’s treason case to demonstrate that Zambia upholds the rule of law. Mundubile and Zulu are expected to appear before Principal Resident Magistrate Mambwe Mukonde today, in a case in which they are charged with seditious practices. The duo previously appeared before the Solwezi Magistrates’ Court on September 25, but proceedings were adjourned to October 5 and 6 for plea and possible commencement of trial. Sikota had previously lamented that the State had not informed him...