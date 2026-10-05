HOME Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo says the foreigners seen setting up businesses in communities are mainly refugees who have been permitted to live outside refugee settlements, rather than illegal immigrants. Responding to a News Diggers editorial which raised concern about the “alarming” number of illegal immigrants in Zambia, Matembo said authorities were conducting clean-up operations to identify and deport those without proper documentation. In an interview, Wednesday, Matembo said refugees could, on a case-by-case basis, be allowed to live outside refugee settlements and conduct businesses after getting permission through the Commissioner for Refugees. “Have you confirmed that these illegal immigrants are setting up businesses? No. The people that you have seen who are setting up businesses...