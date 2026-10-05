THE Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to quickly appoint a Minister of Education. ZANEC says President Hichilema has been passionately speaking about education as an economic driver and should therefore prioritise the sector by urgently appointing a minister. In a recent interview, ZANEC Executive Director Kenan Lungu said the organisation remained hopeful that the President would expedite the appointment. “Our appeal to the Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, is to ensure that he expedites the appointment of the Minister of Education for us to engage the minister as soon as possible. Of course, we normally pay a courtesy call whenever a new minister is appointed. So, we’re looking forward to meeting the new minister,...