ISRAELI Ambassador to Zambia Ofra Farhi has called for the preservation of what she describes as the “truth” surrounding the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, warning that disinformation and propaganda continue to distort the events that triggered the war.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a coordinated attack on Israel by land, sea and air from the Gaza Strip. The attack killed about 1,200 people, primarily Israeli citizens, making it the deadliest day in Israel’s history since its independence. More than 240 people were taken hostage during the attack.

Speaking during a private screening of 12 Hours in October, a film inspired by the October 7 attacks, at Ster-Kinekor Manda Hill Mall, in Lusaka, Ambassador Farhi said Israel’s remembrance of the attacks remained emotionally difficult, particularly for families who lost loved ones.

Ambassador Farhi said the screening was intended to give audiences an opportunity to hear stories and testimonies surrounding the first 12 hours of the attacks.

“October 7th is, for us, a bleeding wound in our national and personal soul, a day when the reality of an entire nation was shattered into pieces, and understanding its impact helps us all appreciate the importance of truth and remembrance,” she said.

The screening at Ster-Kinekor brought together members of the Israeli and Jewish communities, government officials, diplomats, artists, students and community leaders.

Ambassador Farhi said this year’s commemoration carried particular emotional significance because, according to her, all Israeli hostages had returned home.

“This year, this day of remembrance carries an overwhelming emotional weight. It is the first year we mark this day with all our hostages finally back home,” she said.

She cited the experience of Eli Sharabi, who she said lost his wife and two daughters during the October 7 attacks and whose brother died in captivity.

“Witnessing a man who lost his entire world stand strong encapsulates the essence of the Israeli spirit: profound loss alongside unbeatable human resilience,” Ambassador Farhi said.

The ambassador, however, said Israel had also faced what she described as attempts to distort the events of October 7 and the subsequent conflict.

“To our surprise, from the very first moment after the massacre, there has been an attempt to distort what happened, to turn the victim into the accused and to detach October 7th from the context of the war that followed,” she said.

“Unfortunately, disinformation, propaganda, and fake news still distort the facts of that day, seeking to rewrite history. We have a moral obligation to stand firm for the truth, inspire confidence in our shared history, and oppose these distortions”.

Ambassador Farhi said the film was selected because it was based on true stories and testimonies from people who experienced the events.

“This narrative feature film, not easy to watch, is deeply rooted in true stories and testimonies from those critical hours,” she said.

“To anchor the narrative in historical truth, the film also incorporates authentic original footage particularly at the beginning and end”.

The ambassador said remembering the victims should not prevent survivors and communities from continuing with their lives.

“We bear the pain, yet we keep living, creating, building, and sharing our story; at the same time, we continue to collaborate with and support other nations, just as we do here in Zambia,” she said.

Ambassador Farhi said the passage of time should strengthen the commitment to remember victims and support survivors.

“Our duty now is to remember those we’ve lost with compassion, honor the survivors, carry their pain, and ensure that their stories inspire us to prevent future tragedies,” she said.

She urged those attending the screening to engage with the testimonies presented in the film.

“I encourage everyone to join us, keep these stories in our hearts, witness them, and remember that even in the darkest times, the human spirit and light will ultimately triumph,” said Ambassador Farhi.

The screening of 12 Hours in October was held on October 8, 2026, a day after the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks.