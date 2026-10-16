FORMER Energy minister Mathew Nkhuwa, who served under the PF administration, has joined the UPND. Nkhuwa served as Energy minister and Chingola constituency member of parliament under the PF administration from 2016 to 2021. Speaking during a press briefing in Chingola, Nkhuwa said he had decided to join the UPND after watching President Hakainde Hichilema wake up early and sleep late in service of Zambia. He said he had not joined the ruling party to get a political position, adding that he stood by his decision and urged the public to respect it. “I stand here today, not as a PF member, not as a Tonse Alliance member, but as a Zambian, a humble Zambian who loves his country. Since...