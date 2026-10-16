ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya says giving parliamentary seats to young people who have just left university or college and have little or no work experience amounts to spoiling them. Fube has described the nominations as “ukutumpika abana”, arguing that young people should not be rewarded with parliamentary positions simply because they supported President Hakainde Hichilema and chanted political slogans. Meanwhile, Fube says the UPND government will not achieve some of its economic targets during President Hichilema’s time in office, including the production of three million tonnes of copper annually. The proportional representation system introduced through Bill 7 provides parliamentary seats for women, youths and persons with disabilities. Among the young people who have entered Parliament through the...