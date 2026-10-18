POLICE on the Copperbelt have arrested a 41- old man in connection with the theft of K5 million from a company bank account belonging to Coretech Supplies Limited in Kitwe. In a statement, Saturday, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Rae Hamoonga said the company’s bank account held at a named Bank in Kitwe was allegedly debited with K5 million through unauthorised electronic transfers to different bank accounts. “The Zambia Police Service in Copperbelt has apprehended a 41-year-old man in connection with the theft of K5,000,000 from a company bank account belonging to Coretech Supplies Limited in Kitwe. The matter was reported to Kitwe Central Police Station by Mr Similawo Simbuliani, aged 47, a Director at Coretech Supplies Limited, who reported the theft...