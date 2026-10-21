THE Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) has confirmed that NRPUP MP Kelvin Kaunda has been moved to Mwembeshi Prison. Meanwhile, Kaunda’s lawyer, Emmanuel Kaluba, says he was denied access to his client when he visited him at Mwembeshi Prison. Kaunda was arrested last Thursday on allegations that he assaulted Anthony Mwamba during the election campaigns. His lawyer had earlier said police had moved his client from Lubwa Police Post, where he was being detained pending police bond, to an undisclosed location. Asked to confirm whether Kaunda had been moved from Lubwa Police Post to Mwembeshi Prison, ZCS Head of Public Relations Superintendent Cornelius Mwanza responded in the affirmative. “He is at Mwembeshi Remand,” said Mwanza. Meanwhile, Kaluba said he was still...