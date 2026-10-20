THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) says it recorded 126 election-related incidents during the 2026 general elections, including violence, cases categorised as electoral fraud, voter intimidation and vandalism. The Commission has also raised concern over the closure of court premises on August 24, 2026, saying courts must remain accessible during politically sensitive periods. The Commission has released a report on the 2026 General Election, which examines the human rights situation from the pre-election period in 2025 to September 30, 2026, with a focus on voting rights, political participation, freedom of expression and assembly, among other issues. In a statement, Monday, HRC Chairperson Dr Pamela Sambo said the Commission also monitored cases involving prolonged detention, delayed court appearances and concerns about access...