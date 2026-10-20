A CONSORTIUM of local and regional civil society organisations and human rights defenders have called on the Zambian and Mozambican governments to account for the cross-border apprehension of Emmanuel Jay Banda. The CSOs say they do not condone Banda’s vulgar online language or his past offences, but stressed that Zambia and Mozambique must still follow the law in his arrest and transfer. Meanwhile, the consortium says relevant authorities must disclose how Banda found himself in critical condition at Maina Soko Military Hospital, as it is government’s duty to protect the life of every person in custody. The CSOs include Advocates for Democratic Governance Foundation, Caritas Zambia, Chapter One Foundation, Free Press Initiative Zambia, LCK Freedom Foundation, Human Rights Institute of...