PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has learnt a lesson from his first five years in office, admitting that he assumed government workers knew what to do, when many did not understand what was expected of them. Meanwhile, while interacting with a supporter outside Mulungushi International Conference Centre, President Hichilema laughed off social media rumours of his death. Speaking during the official opening of the Mining Insaka, Monday, President Hichilema said regional countries needed common or minimum standards to make cooperation easier. “We also need to be efficient, speed in the manner we deal with issues. In our first term, I know I was a nuisance to a number of people in the public sector because the attitude then was work...