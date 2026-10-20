TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says government should clarify how it intends to sustain CDF across constituencies, especially as demand for economic empowerment continues to grow. Recently, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government would not release any treasury funds to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) next farming season because it has bought more maize than was budgeted for this season. Dr Musokotwane also said one of the ways government was managing the over-expenditure was by reducing the allocation to the CDF. Commenting on the development in response to a press query, Monday, TIZ Acting Executive Director Raymond Mutale said the decision raises important questions regarding government’s long-term planning and prioritization of resources. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has...