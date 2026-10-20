WE shall not accept mining pollution, if ZEMA doesn’t do its part, it is better to dissolve it, says Green Economy and Environment Minister Dr Gilbert Siame. Dr Siame has urged the new Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) Board to identify pollution risks early to prevent disasters. Speaking during the official opening of the 2026 Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka, Monday, Dr Siame said the ministry was ready to ensure that the target of three million metric tonnes of copper annually was achieved. “The ministry firmly believes in delivering lasting benefits for the most ordinary person in town, villages, mining areas and beyond. As a ministry, we stand ready to do everything possible to ensure the target of three million...