UNESCO East Africa Regional Office Director Louise Haxthausen says credible fact-checking is essential to safeguarding both freedom of expression and information integrity. Haxthausen also says a UNESCO survey of 500 content creators conducted in 2024 showed that 62 percent did not verify information before sharing it with the public. She further disclosed that UNESCO’s latest World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development report shows that the public often perceives AI-generated content as more trustworthy than traditional media, describing this as a worrying trend. Speaking during the Africa Facts Summit 2026 in Nairobi, where participants are exploring how AI, disinformation and information manipulation are reshaping Africa’s information environment, Haxthausen said digital systems that amplify hate speech and harassment could...