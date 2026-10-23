THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested a former driver at the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) for obtaining K200,000 by false pretenses. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head Corporate Communications Joseph Mwenya said Deacon Munjile, 40, obtained over K200,000 from several individuals, on the pretext that he would facilitate their employment in government institutions. Mwenya said Munjile had been charged with one count of Obtaining Money by False Pretences. He said the suspect had since appeared before court and remains remanded in custody. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged a former driver at the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) for obtaining money by false pretences amounting to Two Hundred Thousand Kwacha (K200,000.00). Deacon Munjile, 40, of Chawama Township...