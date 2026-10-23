COMESA has elected President Hakainde Hichilema and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa, as Vice-Chairperson and Chairperson, respectively. President Hichilema has also handed over the certificate of title for 14 hectares of land allocated by government to COMESA for the construction of its new headquarters in Lusaka. Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa says intra-COMESA exports have grown to over $40 billion in 2025 since the establishment of the Free Trade Area. Speaking at the 25th COMESA Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, President Hichilema stressed the importance of African countries doing business with each other. “The numbers appear good in terms of the Intra-COMESA transactions, and we can do more, we can do better. [Africa] is a continent that does the least business with...