SHIWANG’ANDU NRPUP MP Stephen Kampyongo says he is equally at a loss over how Ezra Tembo became Leader of the Opposition in Parliament when he had earlier been elected to the position by fellow party members. However, he says the announcement of Tembo as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has not come as a shock to him, given the current happenings within NRPUP. On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti recognized NRPUP Leader, Tembo, as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. The announcement comes after Kampyongo earlier confirmed that he had been elected as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament by fellow NRPUP members. In an interview, Wednesday, Kampyongo said he didn’t know when the decision changed...