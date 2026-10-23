TONSE Alliance has accused UPND cadres of disrupting their campaign and attacking its members in Mandevu constituency. Tonse Alliance Acting Secretary General Muhabi Lungu claimed that their candidate, Daniel Chisenga and other alliance members were yesterday attacked by individuals wearing UPND regalia, while one of the women was abducted. In a statement, Thurday, Lungu described the incident as unfortunate, saying the Alliance had called for a peaceful campaign. “On a very sad note, our candidate standing on the FDD ticket and supported by the Tonse Pamodzi alliance has been attacked in Mandevu constituency. Mr Chisenga and all our party cadres have been campaigning in the constituency since the elections were declared, and we were today campaigning in Raphael Chota ward...