TONSE Alliance Secretary General Muhabi Lungu says he is uncertain whether the alliance will celebrate this year’s Independence Day given the continued detention of some of its members. In an interview, Lungu said Independence Day should be celebrated with a sense of pride in the country’s freedom, but he was unhappy and dissatisfied with the current state of affairs. “We celebrate the rights we obtained to govern ourselves. That is what we celebrate, that we obtained the right to govern ourselves within the rules, regulations and constitutional framework that we chose for ourselves. That is what we celebrate. It isn’t just a celebration of no value. A celebration is a commemoration of happiness, and if you ask me whether I...