FORMER Information minister Cornelius Mweetwa has congratulated newly sworn-in Minister of Information and Media Elvis Nkandu on his appointment.

Mweetwa has described Nkandu’s appointment as well-deserved and pledged his unwavering support as he takes up his new responsibilities.

In a statement issued to ZANIS in Choma, Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament, said he stood ready to offer support to ensure continuity in the implementation of government programmes and policies.

He further extended his congratulations to all newly appointed Cabinet and provincial ministers, urging them to work collectively towards achieving President Hakainde Hichilema’s development aspirations.

He particularly emphasised the importance of supporting the implementation of the Grow Zambia Agenda, which seeks to accelerate economic growth and national development.

Mweetwa said he remained committed to supporting the new leadership in advancing the President’s vision and ensuring that government programmes translated into tangible benefits for the Zambian people.