THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has revealed how a senior officer at a public institution allegedly stole over K18 million by transferring money into his personal bank accounts under the guise of paying farmers and employees’ salaries. According to the FIC’s 11th Money Laundering Trends Report, the officer identified only as OT, allegedly diverted public funds over a six-year period by using the names of legitimate beneficiaries while directing the money into his own accounts. The report further revealed that the officer spent over K10 million on personal expenses, including purchasing a bus, land, government securities and building materials believed to have been used to construct a house. According to the report, OT, who was employed as a senior officer...