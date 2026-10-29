MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary Arnold Simwaba says the country’s installed national generation now sits at 4,722MV from 3,777MV in 2024. Speaking at the Policy Dialogue Meeting on the Population Nexus Study (PENS) 2026, Tuesday, Simwaba said the projects that government had initiated in the electricity sector were producing tangible results. “Since 2021, the government has pursued an ambitious reform programme aimed at improving the investment climate, facilitating private-sector participation, streamlining administrative processes and strengthening the foundations for a resilient and sustainable electricity sub-sector. These reforms have resulted in increased electricity generation, increased transmission expansion, increased distribution network resulting in expansion of national electricity access and creating a more competitive and investment-friendly electricity market.Today, I am pleased to indicate that...