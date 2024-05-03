CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelias Mweetwa says the UPND government will soon announce a road map for the implementation of the Access To Information law. In his message to launch the commemorations of the 31st World Press Freedom Day which falls today, the minister emphasised, while in Choma, that his government had scored a milestone on the achievement of enacting the ATI bill, which other regimes before UPND had failed to do. He went further to remind the Media to use the day to reflect on their profession and role of informing, educating and entertaining the public. Honourable Cornelias MWEETWA: “Government will announce a road map for the implementation of Access To Information (ATI) Law which His Excellency of the Government...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.