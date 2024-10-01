The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says it has, in an effort to safeguard the public from the rising scourge of mobile and internet fraud, deactivated 49,000 SIM cards used for fraudulent activities this year alone. This is a commendable milestone. However, while this is a necessary and critical step, it also shines a light on the broader issue of how pervasive fraud has become in our country, and the work that remains to be done. Phone and internet fraud is on a steady rise in Zambia, a situation that has caused immense distress to the public. It has become an unfortunate part of life for many Zambians, who must constantly navigate a barrage of scam messages and...



