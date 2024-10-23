AWAY from the economic hardships that we pointed out yesterday; away from the frustrations of citizens who have had to bear the brunt of the high cost of living at the expense of foreign capitalists, there is one area in which we have made remarkable progress: Social Independence. Our capacity to maintain and foster healthy relationships with people around us, and the delicate balance we have managed to strike between enjoying meaningful associations with others while still retaining a sense of individuality and national identity is unmatched. Over the last 60 years, we have evolved from an era of racial segregation and colonial domination into a harmonious nation that upholds the principle of “One Zambia, One Nation.” This powerful mantra,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here