AT 60 years of independence, our national anthem has served well as a proclamation of past victories—it must now, and going forward, be understood as a call to action, a reminder of the work that lies ahead. The anthem echoes a vision of unity, strength, and freedom, ideals that we must not simply blow out of our lungs every 24th October, but actively embody as we reflect on our journey and plan for the future. “Stand and sing of Zambia, proud and free, Land of work and joy in unity, Victors in the struggle for the right, We’ve won freedom’s fight.” Our pride is undeniable. We have stood tall, resilient through colonialism and the struggles of post-independence nation-building. But this...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here