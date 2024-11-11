THIS past week, we have been engaged in a debate with the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), challenging them to find alternative means for their survival rather than imposing an increase on the TV levy on an already heavily taxed population. ZNBC argues that this is inevitable and claims it’s the only way to make the institution viable so that it can begin to provide balanced coverage to both the opposition and the ruling party. We appreciate ZNBC management for coming to our offices to express their displeasure over our editorial position on this matter and for demanding that their opposing views be published for the sake of balance. Even though their arguments can easily be refuted, we salute them...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here