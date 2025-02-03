THE continuous depreciation of the Kwacha and the resulting rise in fuel prices have left many Zambians struggling to cope with the skyrocketing cost of living. The latest increment in fuel prices is another blow to an already fragile economy, and we urge the government, through the Ministry of Finance, to take decisive action before things get completely out of hand. The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has once again announced an increase in fuel pump prices, citing rising international oil prices and the depreciating Kwacha. Petrol is now K34.98 per litre, up from K34.67, while diesel has increased from K32.43 to K32.54 per litre. This might seem like a minor adjustment, but when viewed in the broader context, it represents...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here