PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement that government will relocate and compensate everyone who has built on waterways in a bid to curb flooding in Lusaka makes exciting reading. Speaking after he toured flooded areas in Lusaka, Wednesday, President Hichilema said his government was going to drain Lusaka. President HICHILEMA: “Everybody who’s built on waterways, we’ll take you out of there nicely. We’ll compensate you appropriately. No going to court because water doesn’t know court. So there will be no saying ‘they broke down a PF house, UPND house’ [they will all] be removed if it is in the way of a waterway. We were in Kanyama, Chilanga. We can see that this church was built on a waterway. The church belongs...



