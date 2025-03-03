LAST week we highlighted some concerns on the utterances by President Hakainde Hichilema who urged law enforcement agencies to conduct their work quietly and avoid speaking to the media because doing so scares away investors. In our observation, the President was offside and we further noted that his tone lately doesn’t define the man many citizens thought they knew. We also pointed out that our Head of State seemed to have much adoration for foreign investor arrivals than he seemed concerned about how they were conducting their financial dealings in the country. In his remarks, the President actually said it would please him to receive investors everyday if he had enough time. We wondered what business a President could have...



